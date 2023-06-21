To attract FDI, BB allows foreign investors to keep dollars in account for 1yr

In a bid to increase the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, the central bank has allowed foreign investors to keep foreign currency in the relevant account for a period of one year.

Earlier, foreign currency would be immediately converted into taka when it was transferred.

In a circular issued today, the central bank said Authorised Dealers (ADs) can now open temporary foreign currency accounts under the names of companies/enterprises proposed by foreign investors.

The currency can only be used to make outward payments for capital expenditure or it can be encashed into taka.

Earlier, bankers said if foreign investors sent foreign currency to the country, it had to be encashed in taka and kept in a local currency account.

This decision of the central bank would make investors more interested.

They also said that the companies can pay for the import of capital machinery with the dollars in their FC accounts.

The tenure of FC accounts shall be one year from the date of opening, subject to closure immediately at the end of the prescribed time after encashment of the fund, if any, held in the account, the circular said.

An official of the central bank said foreign investors have been given the opportunity to retain foreign currency so that the country's investment is not hindered due to the dollar crisis.

As a result, foreign investors will be more interested and at the same time foreign investment will increase, he said.

According to the report of the central bank, net FDI in the country fell by 35.56% in the last quarter (October-December) of 2022 compared to the previous quarter due to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis in the country.

Central bank data shows that foreign net investment in the last quarter of 2022 amounted to $703 million, which was $1,100 million in the previous quarter.

Foreign net investment in Bangladesh increased by 20.18% in 2022 compared to 2021, reaching $3,479 million from $2,895 million.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $30.02 billion as of 21 June 2023, which was $41.43 billion on 14 June of 2022. The amount of foreign exchange reserves decreased by more than $11.41 billion in one year.