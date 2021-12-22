Arif Quadri becomes managing director of United Commercial Bank

Arif Quadri has been appointed as the managing director of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB).

Prior to the promotion, he was serving the bank as additional managing director, said a press release.

Arif Quadri is also contributing as chairman of UCB Asset Management Limited.

Quadri began his career in 1984 as a "Probationary Officer" in the then-Arab Bangladesh Bank Limited.

He also worked for AB Bank Limited, Al Baraka Bank Limited, One Bank Limited, Meghna Bank Limited, and Premier Bank Limited.

He served on the board of IIDFC, a non-banking financial institution in Bangladesh, as director, and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, as secretary-general.

Arif Quadri completed his honours and Masters in Economics from Jahangirnagar University.