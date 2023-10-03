Are you 14 yrs old? Now you too can open an MFS account

The age limit for applicants opening mobile financial services (MFS), such as Bkash and Nagad, has been lowered to 14 years from 18, said the Bangladesh Bank.

In a circular published today (3 October) by the Payment System Department of the central bank, it said the relaxation applies to those between the ages of 14 -18 who hold Bangladeshi nationality and whose parents, or legal guardians, also have Bangladeshi nationality.

To open the account, applicants need to provide their birth certificate and the National Identity Card number of their legal guardian.

The account will also be connected with the legal guardian's MFS account, the circular said.

The legal guardian's account will have to authenticate the account of the applicant.

Transfers to the account, or cash-ins, have to be done through the legal guardian's bank account, MFS account, card or e-wallet.

Agents or other MFS accounts cannot be used to enter cash into the applicant's account, unlike the traditional practice.

The account can be used to cash out, make person-to-person transfers, recharge mobile balance, pay utility bills and education fees, and make merchant payments.

The maximum transaction limit for cash-ins in such accounts has been reduced to Tk5,000 daily and Tk30,000 monthly.

A cash-in can be done a maximum of five times a day and ten times a month.

For cash-out, the limit is Tk5,000 daily and Tk25,000 monthly. It can also be done a maximum of five times a day and ten times a month.

For person-to-person transfers, the daily limit is Tk5,000 and monthly is Tk15,000, with the number of transactions remaining as above.

For any kind of payment, the daily limit is Tk5,000 and monthly is Tk20,000. These can be done three times a day at most and 10 times a month.

The accounts for 14 -18 year olds can have a maximum balance of Tk30,000.

"The decision was taken as part of our move towards a 'cashless Bangladesh'. We have just started the system. We will make changes according to how the market responds," said Md Motasem Billah, director of the central bank's Payment Systems Department.