Are you 14 yrs old? Now you too can open an MFS account

Banking

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:43 pm

Related News

Are you 14 yrs old? Now you too can open an MFS account

To open the account, applicants need to provide their birth certificate and the National Identity Card number of their legal guardian

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:43 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The age limit for applicants opening mobile financial services (MFS), such as Bkash and Nagad, has been lowered to 14 years from 18, said the Bangladesh Bank. 

In a circular published today (3 October) by the Payment System Department of the central bank, it said the relaxation applies to those between the ages of 14 -18 who hold Bangladeshi nationality and whose parents, or legal guardians, also have Bangladeshi nationality. 

To open the account, applicants need to provide their birth certificate and the National Identity Card number of their legal guardian. 

The account will also be connected with the legal guardian's MFS account, the circular said. 

The legal guardian's account will have to authenticate the account of the applicant. 

Transfers to the account, or cash-ins, have to be done through the legal guardian's bank account, MFS account, card or e-wallet.

Agents or other MFS accounts cannot be used to enter cash into the applicant's account, unlike the traditional practice. 

The account can be used to cash out, make person-to-person transfers, recharge mobile balance, pay utility bills and education fees, and make merchant payments. 

The maximum transaction limit for cash-ins in such accounts has been reduced to Tk5,000 daily and Tk30,000 monthly.

A cash-in can be done a maximum of five times a day and ten times a month. 

For cash-out, the limit is Tk5,000 daily and Tk25,000 monthly. It can also be done a maximum of five times a day and ten times a month.

For person-to-person transfers, the daily limit is Tk5,000 and monthly is Tk15,000, with the number of transactions remaining as above. 

For any kind of payment, the daily limit is Tk5,000 and monthly is Tk20,000. These can be done three times a day at most and 10 times a month.

The accounts for 14 -18 year olds can have a maximum balance of Tk30,000. 

"The decision was taken as part of our move towards a 'cashless Bangladesh'. We have just started the system. We will make changes according to how the market responds," said Md Motasem Billah, director of the central bank's Payment Systems Department.

Top News

MFS / mobile banking / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

8h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy