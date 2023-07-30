Application deadline for digital banking licence extended till 17 August

Banking

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 06:20 pm

Related News

Application deadline for digital banking licence extended till 17 August

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the online application deadline for digital banking licence till 17 August. 

The deadline has been extended to create complete and standardised proposals of all applicants as well as to collect all relevant documents, reads a central bank press release on Sunday (30 July).

According to a 23 June release issued by the central bank, the minimum capital requirement for a digital bank is Tk125 crore when a conventional bank requires Tk500 crore to get the licence.

A digital bank will be governed by the Banking Company Act, according to a guideline the Bangladesh Bank has finalised for placing in the next board meeting scheduled next week.

The minimum shareholding of each sponsor will be Tk50 lakh (maximum 10% or Tk12.5 crore), the guideline says.

 

Economy / Top News

digital banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

20h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

41m | TBS Stories
How did Barbie come to the movies?

How did Barbie come to the movies?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

1d | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon