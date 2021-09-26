APA training workshop held ar Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) has organised a workshop on Annual Performance Agreement (APA) virtually Saturday.

The workshop was inaugurated by ABM Ruhul Azad, additional secretary, Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance, said a press release.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank Mohammed Shams-ul Islam, was also present at the workshop.

In his keynote address, A, B, M Ruhul Azad highlighted the Performance Management System of the Bangladesh government.

Speaking as the special guest, Mohammad Shams-ul-Islam gave directions on how to increase the success of Agrani Bank among the state-owned commercial banks in the Annual Performance Agreement as well as in all other areas.

Also present at the workshop were Rukhsana Hasin, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance, Maksuma Akter Banu, Deputy Secretary and APA team member.

