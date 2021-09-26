APA training workshop held ar Agrani Bank

Banking

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:56 am

Related News

APA training workshop held ar Agrani Bank

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:56 am
APA training workshop held ar Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) has organised a workshop on Annual Performance Agreement (APA) virtually Saturday. 

The workshop was inaugurated by ABM Ruhul Azad, additional secretary, Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance, said a press release. 

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank Mohammed Shams-ul Islam, was also present at the workshop. 

In his keynote address, A, B, M Ruhul Azad highlighted the Performance Management System of the Bangladesh government.

Speaking as the special guest, Mohammad Shams-ul-Islam gave directions on how to increase the success of Agrani Bank among the state-owned commercial banks in the Annual Performance Agreement as well as in all other areas.

Also present at the workshop were Rukhsana Hasin, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Institutions, Ministry of Finance, Maksuma Akter Banu, Deputy Secretary and APA team member.
 

Agrani Bank / workshop

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

17h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

17h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

18h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives