Anwarul Islam appointed as Bangladesh Bank executive director

Banking

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 01:47 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Anwarul Islam has been promoted to the position of the executive director of Bangladesh Bank. He was previously serving as the bank's director of the Offsite Supervision department. 

Anwarul studied in English Literature and Business Administration. He obtained training in banking supervision from Switzerland, the UK, Germany, Australia, Malta, the USA and Canada.

Before joining Bangladesh Bank in 1993 he held the position of a staff reporter at the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The central bank awarded him the Employees Recognition Award in 2007 for his outstanding contribution.

