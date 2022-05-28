Anwarul elected Mercantile Bank EC chair

TBS Report 
28 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 02:30 pm

Anwarul elected Mercantile Bank EC chair

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Engineer Md Anwarul Haque has been elected as the executive committee chairman of Mercantile Bank.

The election was held at the bank's 402nd board meeting in Dhaka on 22 May, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Anwarul is also the sponsor director of Mercantile Bank and managing director of Living Plus Ltd, it said.

He is a businessman by profession and is engaged in real estate, construction, export and import, insurance and financial services sectors, added the release.

