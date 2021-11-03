ANSAR-VDP Unnayan Bank gets New DMD

Wahida Begum. Photo: PR

Wahida Begum has been appointed for the post of deputy managing director in ANSAR-VDP Unnayan Y Bank.

Before joining ANSAR-VDP Unnayan bank, She served in Rupali bank successfully as general manager, reads a pres release.

A circular letter in this regard was issued by the Financial Institution Division of the Finance Ministry recently.

Wahida Begum joined Rupali Bank Limited as a Senior Officer in BRC in 1998.

She held different important posts during her professional career.

Moreover, she held the post of chief executive officer of Rupali Bank Securities.

