Another loan defaulter of Agrani Bank arrested

Banking

TBS Report
25 August, 2023, 06:10 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 06:13 am

Another loan defaulter of Agrani Bank has been arrested by Dhanmondi police as the state-owned bank is taking strict legal action to recover its defaulted loans.

The arrestee, Hosne Ara Alam, is the managing director of NNA Auto Rice Mills Limited, the defaulter company of Agrani Bank's main branch, said an Agrani Bank press statement issued on Thursday.

She is currently in jail, added the press statement.

Dhanmondi police arrested her recently in a case filed by the Agrani Bank in the Dhaka Artha Rin Adalat-1  on 1 October 2020 in a bid to recover the Tk31.10 crore defaulted by NNA Auto Rice Mills.

The court had issued arrest warrants against four defendants in the case, including Hosne, under Section 34(1) of the Money Loan Court Act 2003.

Earlier the director of the same organisation Ashiq Ibn Alam was arrested in the case.

As part of its ongoing drive, another bank loan defaulter of Agrani Bank Sheikh Khajauddin, director of M/s Phoenix Leather Complex (Pvt) Ltd, was arrested on July 20.

