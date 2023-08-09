Another loan defaulter of Agrani Bank arrested

Another loan defaulter of Agrani Bank has been arrested as the state-owned bank is taking strict legal action to recover its defaulted loans.

Ashik Ibn Alam, director of NNA Auto Rice Mills Limited, a defaulting borrower company of the bank's main branch, has been arrested recently, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank filed the case in the money loan court of Dhaka on 1 October 2020 with the aim of collecting Tk31,10,78,000 from the company.

In the case, the court issued an arrest warrant against the four defendants under Section 34(1) of the Money Loan Court Act 2003. In view of this, a team from Dhanmondi police station arrested Ashik Ibn Alam.

Earlier on 20 July, Sheikh Khajauddin, director of M/s Phoenix Leather Complex (Pvt) Ltd, a defaulting borrower company of the bank's Bangabandhu Avenue corporate branch, was arrested.