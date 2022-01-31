Annual Manager’s Conference 2022 of Midland Bank held

The Annual Manager's Conference 2022 (Branch, Sub-Branch, Agent Banking, Islami Banking & Cards) of Midland Bank Limited was held on Saturday (29 January) via a digital platform considering the current pandemic situation.

Midland Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Ahsan-uz Zaman inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank was present on the occasion as special guest.

Md Ridwanul Hoque, the head of retail distribution division was also present along with cluster heads, heads of branches and heads of cards, managers of sub-branches, agent banking, Islami banking divisions.

Divisional heads from head office of CRM, FAD, CAD, HRD, Operations, ICCD, Treasury, GSD, IT and PRD also attended in the conference, the press release added.

Business performances of 2021 of the branches, sub-branches, agent banking, Islami banking and card division were reviewed and yearly budget of 2022 was presented in the conference.

Strategies and action plans to exceed the budget in the current challenging market were discussed.