Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman elected Vice Chairman of SBAC Bank

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 02:02 pm

Prominent Businessmen Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman has been elected the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited in its 129th Board meeting held on 31 October. 

Mizanur Rahman is a Sponsor Director of SBAC Bank Ltd and also plays an important role in various committees of the Board. He is a business person having huge conglomerates in the Real estate, Construction, Housing and Print media sector. 

Mizanur Rahman is the Editor & Publisher of The Daily Bartoman. 

Al-haj Mizanur Rahman, by dint of his dynamic leadership, founded Moon Group of Industries Limited in 1989. Today, Moon Group of Industries Ltd, most commonly known as Moon Group, is one of the largest and leading business conglomerates of Bangladesh. 

Mizanur Rahman is remarkably involved in different socio-economic activities. Moreover, he has a great reputation for his benevolence & philanthropic nature.
 

