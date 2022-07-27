Al Arafah Islami Bank title sponsor of 27th National Youth Hockey Tournament

Al Arafah Islami Bank title sponsor of 27th National Youth Hockey Tournament

Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited became the title sponsor of the forthcoming 27th National Youth Hockey Tournament.

The Bank will provide Taka 1.5 crore as sponsorship amount. An agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) and AIBL at BAAF Falcon Hall, Dhaka on Wednesday, read a press release.

Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, President of BHF and Farman R. Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of AIBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. MD and CEO of AIBL also handed over the sponsorship cheque to the President of BHF.

Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank S.M. Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and General Secretary (acting) Mohammad Yousuf were also present in the occasion.

With participation of 57 teams from across the country, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd.

27th National Youth Hockey Tournament 2022 will take place at 2 phases. In the first round, teams will play at 8 different venues. The final round will be held in Dhaka with a total of 16 teams consisting of champions and runners-up from each venue.

Talented players of the tournament will be selected and a training camp will be organized for them under either local or foreign coach. Later, teams will be formed from this camp and will be sent to play training matches abroad.

