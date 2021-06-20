Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens another branch in Satkhira

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has opened 187th branch at Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira on Sunday.

Director of the bank Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain virtually inaugurated the new branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Member of the Board Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah was present in the occasion.

Deputy Manging Directors SM Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Director General of AIBTRI Md Abdul Awwal Sarker, Senior Vice President and Khulna Zonal Head Md Majibor Rahman participated in the occasion.

Former member of the Parliament Alhajj AK Fazlul Hoque, Businessmen Md Khairuzzaman and Md Ekramul Kabir were also participated in the event.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. New branch manager Md Aftabuzzaman thanked the audience.

Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain said, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. was established not for making profit by doing business but for the welfare of society.

He invited all to have the blessings of Islamic banking services in the new branch. He also said Islamic banking system can boost-up the economy of the country.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the bank and he ensured best services for clients.