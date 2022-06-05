Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited opens ‘Hajj Booth’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd has opened 'Hajj Booth' to provide services of Hajj pilgrims at Ashkona Hajj Camp, on Sunday (5 June).

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the booth as chief guest, said a press release.

Presided by Deputy Managing Director Md Shafiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors SM Jaffar, Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Vice President Md Mujibul Kader, Engr Mohammad Habib Ullah, SM Abu Jaffar, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Nazmul Huda were also present on the occasion.

After the inauguration Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury handed over gift items to the pilgrims.

The bank will provide the pilgrims free passport endorsement, foreign currency exchange, information and various other services from the newly opened booth.