Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited opens 195th branch at Chattogram’s Boalkhali

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has recently opened its 195th branch in Boalkhali, Chattogram.

Member of Parliament of Chattogram-8 Moslem Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the new branch as chief guest on Sunday (21 November), reads a press release.

Mohammad Ali Khan, who has been appointed as the new branch manager, thanked the audience for their presence and support in the inauguration ceremony.

Vice Chairman of the bank's Executive Committee Mohammad Abdus Salam, Directors Ahamedul Haque and Rafiqul Islam were present as special guests.

Deputy Managing Director SM Jaffar presided over the ceremony, the press release added.

Boalkhali Mayor Zahurul Islam, Upazila Chairman Nurul Alam, Women Vice Chairman Shamim Ara, GM of N Mohammad Plastic Nazrul Islam, Chittagong Zonal Head of the bank Mohammad Azam, Vice President Faisal Kabir, other senior officials of the bank, and local residents and well-wishers also participated in the programme.