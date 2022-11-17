Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited holds business performance meeting

The business performance meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held on 16 November, 2022 at the head office of the bank.

AIBLChairman of the Board of Directors Alhajj Salim Rahman was present at the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Among others Additional Managing Director SM Jaffar, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the meeting.

Managers of Corporate Branches and the zonal head of the bank participated in the meeting.