Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited elects Chairman and Vice Chairman

The 362nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited elected Alhajj Salim Rahman as the Chairman and Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea as the Vice Chairman of the bank.

They are allected unanimously the Board of Directors on August 09, 2021, said a press release.

Alhajj Salim Rahman is the Managing Director of KDS Group and he also held the position of Director of another private bank for 15 years before joining as Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited. He has earned his Master's in Business Administration from the USA.

Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea entered into business and industrial management in 1993 just after coming back after studying in the USA. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Purbachal group and Beco Feed Ltd. and also the Director of AIBL Capital Market Services Ltd. and Intech Ltd. and proprietor of Purbachal Gas Filling.