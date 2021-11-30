Al-Arafah Islami Bank launches Shantirhat branch in Chattogram

Banking

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:47 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank launches Shantirhat branch in Chattogram

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Al - Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) inaugurated its 196th branch at Shantirhat of Patiya Upazila in Chattogram on Tuesday (30 November).

President of Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of KDS Group Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the bank, ensuring its clients the best services.

AIBL Chairman Salim Rahman, Executive Committee Chairman Abdus Samad Labu, Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Mohammad Abdus Salam, Directors Ahamedul Haque, Liakot Ali Chowdhury, Rafiqul Islam and Mir Group Chairman Mir Ahmed attended the event as special guests.

The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Chittagong Zonal Head Mohammad Azam thanked the audience. Ex-chairman of the Bank and Chairman of Mir Group Alhajj Mir Ahmed Saodagor was present as guest of honor.

 

 

