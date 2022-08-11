Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 27th AGM

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd held it's 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Thursday (11 August).

The meeting approved 15% Cash Dividend for the Shareholder for the year ended on 31st December 2021, read a media release.

The meeting was presided over Alhajj Salim Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank.

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Md. Mahmudur Rahman proposed the agenda in the meeting.

The Bank achieved growth of 8.36% in Deposit, 9.16% in Investment during the year 2021 compared to 2020. Earning Per Share (EPS) of the Bank stood at Tk. 1.96 in 2021.

The house considered and adopted the Directors' Report, Statement of Accounts for the year 2021 along with Auditors' Report and also appointed the Auditors of the Company for the term until the next Annual General Meeting.

The Shareholders participated in the review of the overall performance of the Bank and expressed their satisfaction. They made some valuable suggestions for improvement of performance and image of the Bank.

Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, Members Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Hafez Md. Enayetullah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Alhajj Md Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam, Alhajj Md. Amir Uddin, Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury and large number of Shareholders were present in the meeting.

The Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman thanked the Shareholders for the confidence entrusted on the Board of Directors.