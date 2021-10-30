Al-Arafah Islami Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the cold-stricken people of the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present virtually at the handover ceremony held on Thursday at Prime Minister's Office.

The sample of blankets was handed over to Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus by the Executive Committee Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu.

Among others, Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with representatives of other banks were also present in the occasion.