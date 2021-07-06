Akram Hossain made Mercantile Bank EC Chairman

Banking

TBS Report 
06 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 12:32 pm

Akram Hossain made Mercantile Bank EC Chairman

TBS Report 
06 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 12:32 pm

Freedom Fighter Akram Hossain Humayun has been elected as the Executive Committee Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited Board of Directors recently. 

Eminent businessman and sponsor director of the bank Akram was past chairman of the bank, said a press release. 

He served as Vice Chairman, EC Chairman and other committees of the Board of Directors of the Bank in several periods. 

He is the Chairman & Managing Director of FARS Group. Akram Hossain is also engaged with the Real estate business. 

