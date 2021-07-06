Akram Hossain made Mercantile Bank EC Chairman

Freedom Fighter Akram Hossain Humayun has been elected as the Executive Committee Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited Board of Directors recently.

Eminent businessman and sponsor director of the bank Akram was past chairman of the bank.

He served as Vice Chairman, EC Chairman and other committees of the Board of Directors of the Bank in several periods.

He is the Chairman & Managing Director of FARS Group. Akram Hossain is also engaged with the Real estate business.