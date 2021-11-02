AKM Abdul Alim elected as Director of Standard Bank

Banking

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:28 pm

Related News

AKM Abdul Alim elected as Director of Standard Bank

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AKM Abdul Alim has been elected as the Director of Standard Bank Limited.

The announcement was made at the bank's 349th board meeting held on 28 October, said a press release.

Abdul Alim is a young and eminent entrepreneur. He comes from a well-respected family of business entrepreneurs alike.

After passing his O and A Levels from Scholastica, he obtained his BBA from North South University, Dhaka.

Then he completed his MBA from the University of Bedfordshire, UK.

He possesses expertise in international business and supply chain management with in-depth knowledge and enthusiasm for the global financial market.

He has been involved in multifarious business activities for over a decade.

Currently, he is the director of SBL securities ltd, proprietor of MAAS corporation, director of Midland credit co-operative society ltd and managing director and CEO of Global leather industry ltd.

Corporates

Standard Bank / Standard Bank Limited / Director

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand