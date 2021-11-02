AKM Abdul Alim elected as Director of Standard Bank

AKM Abdul Alim has been elected as the Director of Standard Bank Limited.

The announcement was made at the bank's 349th board meeting held on 28 October, said a press release.

Abdul Alim is a young and eminent entrepreneur. He comes from a well-respected family of business entrepreneurs alike.

After passing his O and A Levels from Scholastica, he obtained his BBA from North South University, Dhaka.

Then he completed his MBA from the University of Bedfordshire, UK.

He possesses expertise in international business and supply chain management with in-depth knowledge and enthusiasm for the global financial market.

He has been involved in multifarious business activities for over a decade.

Currently, he is the director of SBL securities ltd, proprietor of MAAS corporation, director of Midland credit co-operative society ltd and managing director and CEO of Global leather industry ltd.