AIBL opens 206th branch in Sylhet

Banking

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 07:15 pm

Related News

AIBL opens 206th branch in Sylhet

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
AIBL opens 206th branch in Sylhet

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) opened its 206th branch at Dakshin Surma in Sylhet. 

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury on Monday (21 November) inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest, reading a press release.

Sylhet Zonal Head AKM Amzad Hossain presided over the ceremony.

Former Chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange Fakruddin Ali Ahmed, Managing Director of Zenith Pharmaceuticals Ltd Dr Belal Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director of M Ahmed T & Lands Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Falah Uddin Ahmed, Former Senior Vice President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alhajj Shah Alam, Proprietor of Bandhu Library and Publications Mahbubul Alam Milon, Chandipool Business Association President Sayem Ahmed, Shahjalal Science and Technology University Proctor Israt Ibne Ismail, Director of Suntec Energy Ltd. Ahmed Jami, Proprietor of Sweet Model Medicine Soap Dr Miftahul Hossain Sweet spoke at the ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah and Chairman of Tetli Union Parishad Md Oliur Rahman was present on the occasion. Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Dakshin Surma Manager Nurul Ambia Chowdhury thanked the audience. 

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.

AIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

10h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

7m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

1h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

22h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'