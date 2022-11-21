AIBL opens 206th branch in Sylhet

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) opened its 206th branch at Dakshin Surma in Sylhet.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury on Monday (21 November) inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest, reading a press release.

Sylhet Zonal Head AKM Amzad Hossain presided over the ceremony.

Former Chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange Fakruddin Ali Ahmed, Managing Director of Zenith Pharmaceuticals Ltd Dr Belal Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director of M Ahmed T & Lands Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Falah Uddin Ahmed, Former Senior Vice President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alhajj Shah Alam, Proprietor of Bandhu Library and Publications Mahbubul Alam Milon, Chandipool Business Association President Sayem Ahmed, Shahjalal Science and Technology University Proctor Israt Ibne Ismail, Director of Suntec Energy Ltd. Ahmed Jami, Proprietor of Sweet Model Medicine Soap Dr Miftahul Hossain Sweet spoke at the ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah and Chairman of Tetli Union Parishad Md Oliur Rahman was present on the occasion. Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Dakshin Surma Manager Nurul Ambia Chowdhury thanked the audience.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.