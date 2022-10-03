AIBL opens 204th branch at Noapara, Jessore

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has opened its 204th branch at Noapara, Jessore on Monday (3 October).

Director of the Bank Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain inaugurated the new branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Former Director of the bank Md Ashik Hossain was present as special guest.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Noapara Municipality Mayor Sushanto Kumar Das, Sarker Group Chairman Md Alamgir Hossain Sarker, Noapara Fertiliser Traders Association General Secretary Alhajj Shah Jalal Hossain and Noapara Bazaar Committee President Kazi Nazrul Islam spoke at the branch opening ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah was also present on the occasion while Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony.

A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration. Khulna Zonal Head Md Mojibar Rahman thanked the audience.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the bank and ensured best services for clients.