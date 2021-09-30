AIBL distributes food, health safety equipment among distressed people 

Banking

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:05 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) distributed food and health safety equipment among the helpless and destitute people of Patiya in Chattogram.

AIBL Patiya branch arranged the programme under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on Wednesday, said a press release.  

Senior Executive Vice President and Chattogram Zonal Head Mohammad Azam was present as chief guest in the programme. 

Assistant Vice President Muhammad Piyaru, Vice President Faisal Kabir, Pahartali Branch Manager Azizul Haque, Firingi Bazar Branch Manager Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman of Nazrul Trading Lion Nazrul Islam, Chairman and Managing Director of Anwar Trade International Ltd. Muhammad Jahangir Alam were also present on the occasion. 

Patiya branch manager Oli Ullah presided over the ceremony.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)

