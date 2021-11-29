AIBL delegation pays courtesy visit to Maldives finance minister, monetary authority governor

A delegation of Al - Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL), during a recent visit of Maldives, paid a courtesy visit to Maldivian Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer and Maldives Monetary Authority Governor Ali Hashim.

The delegation included AIBL Chairman Selim Rahman, Chairman of the Executive Committee Abdus Samad Labu, and Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, said a press release.

During the meeting, the parties discussed about banking services for Bangladeshi expatriates and easier ways of sending remittance to the country through banking channels.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Maldives Mohammad Nazmul Hasan was also present at the meeting.