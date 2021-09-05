Agricultural entrepreneur Razia Sultana pays courtesy visit to UCB

Agricultural entrepreneur and "Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award 1424" winner Razia Sultana paid a courtesy visit to United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil on Sunday.

Among others, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary along with other senior officials of UCB were also present during the visit, said a press release.

UCB is firmly contributing in the development of SME & Agriculture through proper financing, the press release added.