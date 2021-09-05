Agricultural entrepreneur Razia Sultana pays courtesy visit to UCB

Banking

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

Agricultural entrepreneur Razia Sultana pays courtesy visit to UCB

Among others, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary along with other senior officials of UCB were also present during the visit

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 06:57 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Agricultural entrepreneur and "Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award 1424" winner Razia Sultana paid a courtesy visit to United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil on Sunday.

Among others, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary along with other senior officials of UCB were also present during the visit, said a press release.

UCB is firmly contributing in the development of SME & Agriculture through proper financing, the press release added.

Economy / Corporates

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

3d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

3d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

3d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places