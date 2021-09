Agrani SME holds 10th AGM

The 10th Annual General Meeting of Agrani SME Financing Company Limited, a non-bank financial institution owned by Agrani Bank Limited, was held on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shams-ul-Islam, chairman and managing director of Agrani Bank Limited, presided over the meeting held virtually, said a press release.

Among others, Agrani SME Financing Company Board of Directors Members Md Rafiqul Islam, Makshuma Akhtar Banu, Managing Director and CEO Md Rafiqul Islam, Agrani Bank Representative Md Monowar Hossain and Company Secretary Md Mujahidul Islam Joardar were present.