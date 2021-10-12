Agrani Equity and Investment holds 82nd board meeting 

Banking

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 07:34 pm

The 82nd board meeting of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited, a stock market related subsidiary company of Agrani Bank Limited, was held virtually on Tuesday. 

Dr Zayed Khan Bakth, chairman of the board of directors, presided over the meeting, said a press release.  

The meeting took important decisions to increase business activities in various sectors of the capital market and issued directives to Agrani Equity and Investment Limited.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing derector and CEO of Agrani Bank, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, joint secretary of Finance Ministry and director of the bank, Md Zehad Uddin, deputy secretary, KMN Manjurul Houqe Lablu, director of Agrani Bank, Arundhuti Mondol, CEO of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited were also present at meeting. 

Agrani Bank

