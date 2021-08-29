Agrani Bank’s MD made courtesy call to Financial Institutions Division’s new secretary 

Agrani Bank MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam has paid a courtesy call Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, newly appointed secretary of Financial Institutions Division of Ministry of Finance.

Agrani Bank MD and CEO were accompanied by Deputy Managing Director Md. Rafiqul Islam, General Manager Monwar Hossain FCA.

The secretary thanked the MD and CEO of Agrani Bank, all those present with him and gave various suggestions on providing financial services to the people through implementation of the government's policy plan.

During the cordial interview, MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam highlighted that Agrani Bank, a foreign exchange supplier at Padma Bridge, is the first among state-owned banks in terms of remittances and the first in green financing.

He expressed his firm commitment to work for the forefront by providing customer friendly services.

