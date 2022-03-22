Agrani Bank's 5-day workshop on Islamic banking begins

State-owned Agrani Bank has kicked off a five-day-long workshop titled "Business Operation in Ababil Software."

The initiative -- organised to train employees about shariah-based Islamic banking services -- began at bank's training institute in Dhaka on Sunday (20 March).

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Shams-ul Islam attended the workshop inauguration programme as the was the chief guest, reads an official press release.

Mohammad Didarul Islam, FCA, chief risk officer (CRO) of Agrani Bank, also spoke at the event which was presided over by Supravha Saeed, deputy general manager and director of Agrani Bank Training Institute.