Agrani Bank receives BB remittance award for 2019,2020

Agrani Bank has received Bangladesh Bank remittance award for the years 2019 and 2020.

In remittance collection, Agrani Bank Limited became the first among all state-owned banks in 2020 and second among all banks(both private and public) and in 2019 it became the first among state-owned banks and the third-highest among all banks.

Mohammad Shams-ul-Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank received the Medal and Certificate on behalf of the Bank at the award ceremony.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir and other distinguished guests were present at the event.

Besides, Aminul Islam and Shamim Uddin received accolades as the highest remittance sender through Agrani Bank for the year 2020 in the general category.

Obaidur Rahman became the highest remittance sender in the Business category through Agrani Bank for the year 2019.