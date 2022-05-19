Agrani Bank receives appreciation letter for achieving agriculture fund target

Bangladesh Bank has bestowed a letter of appreciation to Agrani Bank Limited for achieving the 101% of the agriculture fund target allotted in favour of the bank under the government's refinancing scheme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a Tk5,000 crore working capital loan disbursement under a refinancing scheme to safeguard the agricultural sector of the country from the repercussion of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the letter of appreciation and congratulated Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited, said a press release.

The handover ceremony was held on Thursday at the AN Hamidullah conference room of the central bank.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director and General Manager of Agriculture Loan Department of Bangladesh Bank and Head of Agriculture Loan Department of Agrani Bank Md Solaiman Mollah were present on the occasion.