Agrani Bank receives appreciation letter for achieving agriculture fund target

Banking

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 02:27 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank receives appreciation letter for achieving agriculture fund target

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 02:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Bank has bestowed a letter of appreciation to Agrani Bank Limited for achieving the 101% of the agriculture fund target allotted in favour of the bank under the government's refinancing scheme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a Tk5,000 crore working capital loan disbursement under a refinancing scheme to safeguard the agricultural sector of the country from the repercussion of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the letter of appreciation and congratulated Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited, said a press release.

The handover ceremony was held on Thursday at the AN Hamidullah conference room of the central bank.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director and General Manager of Agriculture Loan Department of Bangladesh Bank and Head of Agriculture Loan Department of Agrani Bank Md Solaiman Mollah were present on the occasion.

Agrani Bank / Agrani Bank Limited / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

6h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

20h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

20h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

22h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire