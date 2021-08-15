Agrani Bank place floral wreaths at Bangabandhu’s memorial

Agrani Bank observed the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday in befitting manner.

Kashem Humayun, Managing Board member and Md Shams-ul-Islam and Managing Director and CEO of the bank placed floral wreath at the memorial of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi, said a press release.

Md Rafikul Islam, Deputy-Managing Director, and other top officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.