Agrani Bank pays respects to martyrs on Intl Mother Language day

Agrani Bank paid respects to the language movement martyrs observing the International Mother Language day.

The bank's MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam led the programme and laid wreaths at the central Shaheed Minar this morning, said a press release on Monday (21 February).

Later in the afternoon, a virtual meeting discussing the "Great International Mother Language Day and Martyrs' Day" was organised as well.

Also present on the occasion were Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Anwarul Islam, General Manager and CFO Md Monwar Hossain, General Manager (HR) Akhtarul Alam, General Manager (Camelco) AKM Shamim Reza, Deputy Monirul Rahman, Officers Association, Agrani Bank Muktijoddha Sontan Sangsad Command and CBA leaders.