Agrani Bank organises Meet the Borrower and Business Conference

Agrani Bank Limited Khulna Circle on Saturday (22 October) organised a business conference titled "Meet the Borrower and Business Exchange."

The conference was held in the light of "Energized Agrajatra-2022: 101 Days Special Action Plan-2022" at the "Sheikh Hasina Softwere technology Park" in Khulna, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank Limited Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht was present there as the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md Murshedul Kabir was present as the special guest in the meeting.

Top businessmen of Khulna along with the bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi and Md Anwarul Islam, customers of various branches and managers of all branches under the Khulna circle of the bank were present on the occasion.