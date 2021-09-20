Agrani Bank offers house loan for RU teachers, staffs

Agrani Bank will provide house loans to the teachers, officials and staffs of Rajshahi University under the government subsidy.

Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Golam Sabbir Sattar virtually attended the launching of the loan facility as the chief guest, said a press release.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam attended the function as the special guest.

RU Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Chowdhury Md Jakaria, Prof Md Sultan-Ul Islam, Agrani Bank's Deputy Managing Director, Md Rafiqul Islam, General Manager (credit), Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, General Manager, Md Monoar Hossain along with RU teachers and Agrani Bank's high-up officials also attended the programme.

Bank's General Manager of Rajshahi Circle, Shamim Uddin Ahmed presided over the function.