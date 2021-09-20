Agrani Bank offers house loan for RU teachers, staffs

Banking

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 06:13 pm

Agrani Bank will provide house loans to the teachers, officials and staffs of Rajshahi University under the government subsidy. 

Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Golam Sabbir Sattar virtually attended the launching of the loan facility as the chief guest, said a press release.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam attended the function as the special guest.

RU Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Chowdhury Md Jakaria, Prof Md Sultan-Ul Islam, Agrani Bank's Deputy Managing Director, Md Rafiqul Islam, General Manager (credit), Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, General Manager, Md Monoar Hossain along with RU teachers and Agrani Bank's high-up officials also attended the programme.

Bank's General Manager of Rajshahi Circle, Shamim Uddin Ahmed presided over the function.

