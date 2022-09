Agrani Bank Managing Director (MD) and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj on Saturday.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Habibur Rahman Gazi and Md Monirul Islam, General Manager Md Aminul Hoque, and Deputy General Managers Zakir Hossain and Monibur Rahaman were present with him, said a press release.