Agrani Bank inaugurates training on international trade payment 

Agrani Bank Training Institute has inaugurated a virtual training programme titled "International Trade Payment and Financing."

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam inagurated the 10-day programme on Tuesday as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Shams-Ul Islam highlighted the success of Agrani Bank amid the Covid fallout and provided guidance for further growth of the business.

Agrani Bank's General Manager and CFO Monower Hossain addressed the programme as the special guest while the training institute's Director and Deputy General Manager Suprabha Sayeed presided over the function.

