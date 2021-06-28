Agrani Bank inaugurates account opening app ‘E-Agarani Account’

Banking

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 08:36 pm

Agrani Bank inaugurates account opening app 'E-Agarani Account'

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the application as the chief guest and open his bank account through the application

Agrani Bank Limited has inaugurated a digital account opening mobile application 'E-Agarani Account' through a virtual platform on Sunday afternoon.

Using this mobile application, anyone can open an account with Agrani Bank from anywhere at their convenient time. 

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the application as the chief guest and open his bank account through the application, reads a press release.

Chairman of the bank Zaid Bakht president over the webinar while members of the Board of Directors Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, Dr Fazar Ali, KMN Monjurul Haque Lablu, Khandaker Fazle Rashid, Tanzila Islam, Bangladesh Bank observer AKM Fazlur Rahman and Agrani Bank Managing Director Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, among other were connected at the virtual seminar. 

