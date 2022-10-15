Agrani Bank holds workshop on annual performance agreement
A workshop on "Annual Performance Agreement (APA)" was held recently by Agrani Bank Training Institute on Saturday.
Murshedul-ul Kabur, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank was present as the chief guest, read a media release.
Joint Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Rukhsana Hasin and Akter Banu, Agrani Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Didarul Islam, general manager and CRO were present at the event as the special guest.