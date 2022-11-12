Agrani Bank holds workshop

Agrani Bank Limited organised a daylong workshop on "International Conference on Reshaping Behavioral Patterns for Giving Personalized Service" on 10 November.

Agrani Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, said a press release.

Mohammad Didarul Islam, FCA, chief risk officer (CRO) of Agrani Bank, also spoke at the event, which was presided over by Supravha Saeed, deputy general manager and director of Agrani Bank Training Institute.

Agrani Bank Director Khondker Fazle Rashid and Gea Ben Peng, CEO of Link Management Consultants, Singapore, conducted the session at the workshop.