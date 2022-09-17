Agrani Bank holds ‘Meet the borrower’ for Rajshahi circle

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Agrani Bank holds ‘Meet the borrower’ for Rajshahi circle

Agrani Bank Limited held its "Meet the borrower" event and exchange of views for 4 Regions and 2 Corporate Branches of Rajshahi circle on Friday (16 September).

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Murshedul Kabir was present at the event as the chief guest while Rajshahi Circle General Manager Shamim Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme, said a press release.

Murshedul Kabir interacted with existing customers, potential customers and defaulting borrowers of 2 corporate branches, Sahib Bazar and Rajshahi University and 4 regions (Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Pabna).

At this time, the immediate debt collection was 74.14 lakh taka. Besides incentive loans, CMSME loans and general housing sector loans were disbursed.

After the exchange of views, a business review meeting was held with the Regional Heads, Branch Heads and Branch Managers.

