Agrani Bank holds ‘Meet the borrower’ event and branch managers conference for Dinajpur region
Agrani Bank Limited held its "Meet the borrower" event and branch managers conference for Dinajpur region on Saturday (13 November) at a convention centre in Dinajpur city.
Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam was present at the event as the chief guest while Shahnaj Chowdhury, the bank's Dinajpur region head, presided over the programme, said a press release.
Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam said that the bank was interested in starting two more branches at the Birol Land Port and Dinajpur Hi-tech Park.
Special guests at the event were - Bahare Alam, general manager, Rangpur circle and regional heads of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Thakurgaon areas under Rangpur circle.
After the exchange of views, a business review meeting was held with the branch managers of the Dinajpur region.
TK11.08 lakh from long-term classified loans was recovered at the programme, the press release added.
Other officials and stakeholders of the bank were also present at the event.