Agrani Bank holds ‘Meet the borrower’ event and branch managers conference for Dinajpur region

Banking

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:22 pm

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam was present at the event as the chief guest while Shahnaj Chowdhury, the bank’s Dinajpur region head, presided over the programme

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Agrani Bank Limited held its "Meet the borrower" event and branch managers conference for Dinajpur region on Saturday (13 November) at a convention centre in Dinajpur city.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam was present at the event as the chief guest while Shahnaj Chowdhury, the bank's Dinajpur region head, presided over the programme, said a press release.

Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam said that the bank was interested in starting two more branches at the Birol Land Port and Dinajpur Hi-tech Park.

Special guests at the event were - Bahare Alam, general manager, Rangpur circle and regional heads of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Thakurgaon areas under Rangpur circle.

After the exchange of views, a business review meeting was held with the branch managers of the Dinajpur region.

TK11.08 lakh from long-term classified loans was recovered at the programme, the press release added.

Other officials and stakeholders of the bank were also present at the event.

Agrani Bank

