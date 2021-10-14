Agrani Bank holds 14th AGM 

Agrani Bank held the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video conferencing on Thursday.

The meeting approved the audited financial statements 2020.

It also approved the appointment of A Qasem & Co and Masih Muhith Haque & Co firms as the external auditors for 2021 term.

The meeting presided over by the bank's Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht was attended by the board of directors members Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, Dr Faraz Ali, AKM Manzurul Haque Lablu, Khandaker Fazle Rashid, Tanzina Ismail, Md Shahadat Hossain.

Apart from them, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director AKM Fazlur Rahman joined the meeting virtually as observer while Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Abdullah Harun Pasha, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam joined the meeting as the representative of the government .