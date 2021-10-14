Agrani Bank holds 14th AGM 

Banking

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 08:30 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank holds 14th AGM 

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 08:30 pm

Agrani Bank held the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video conferencing on Thursday.

The meeting approved the audited financial statements 2020. 

It also approved the appointment of A Qasem & Co and Masih Muhith Haque & Co firms as the external auditors for 2021 term. 

The meeting presided over by the bank's Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht was attended by the board of directors members Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Kashem Humayun, Dr Faraz Ali, AKM Manzurul Haque Lablu, Khandaker Fazle Rashid, Tanzina Ismail, Md Shahadat Hossain. 

Apart from them, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director AKM Fazlur Rahman joined the meeting virtually as observer while Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Abdullah Harun Pasha, Managing Director and CEO  Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam joined the meeting as the representative of the government . 

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

4h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim