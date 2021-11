Md Habibur Rahman Gazi. Photo: PR

Md Habibur Rahman Gazi has been promoted to the position of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Agrani Bank.

Prior to the promotion, he served Janata Bank as general manager (GM), said a press release.

Habiur Rahman started his banking career at Janata Bank as a senior officer in 1988.

He completed his MSc from Dhaka University.