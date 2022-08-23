Agrani Bank employees confine outgoing MD demanding promotion

Banking

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:11 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank employees confine outgoing MD demanding promotion

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The employees of state-owned Agrani Bank confined their Managing Director Mohammad Shams-ul Islam on his last working day demanding "long deprived" promotion.

They confined the MD and chairman for more than an hour at the head office of the bank on Tuesday (23 August). 

Protesting employees alleged that they have long been deprived of promotion due to a "faulty" marking system that gives more marks to employees stationed in village areas.

Moreover, the marks on academic certificates were cut down due to which many meritorious employees have been deprived of promotion since 2018.

On the other hand, the employees complained that Sonali Bank employees of the same positions got promotions.

Also, many meritorious employees were deprived of first due and Super Numerary promotions.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam attended his last working day at the bank on Tuesday as the new Managing Director Murshedul Kabir will take charge from Wednesday.

Top News / Crime

Agrani Bank / managing director

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

19h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

9h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

3h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

4h | Videos
Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

5h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay