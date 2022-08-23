Agrani Bank employees confine outgoing MD demanding promotion

The employees of state-owned Agrani Bank confined their Managing Director Mohammad Shams-ul Islam on his last working day demanding "long deprived" promotion.

They confined the MD and chairman for more than an hour at the head office of the bank on Tuesday (23 August).

Protesting employees alleged that they have long been deprived of promotion due to a "faulty" marking system that gives more marks to employees stationed in village areas.

Moreover, the marks on academic certificates were cut down due to which many meritorious employees have been deprived of promotion since 2018.

On the other hand, the employees complained that Sonali Bank employees of the same positions got promotions.

Also, many meritorious employees were deprived of first due and Super Numerary promotions.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam attended his last working day at the bank on Tuesday as the new Managing Director Murshedul Kabir will take charge from Wednesday.