Agrani Bank donates Tk3 crore to PM’s relief fund

Agrani Bank has donated Tk3 crore to the relief fund of the Prime Minister to help flood-affected people in the country's north-eastern region.

The bank's Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht and Managing Director Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam handed over the cheque to the Principal Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Ahmad Kaikaus with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the attendance online, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Salimullah, secretary at the Financial Institutions Division, was also present at the cheque handover ceremony.

According to the press statement, Agrani Bank provided the aid from one-day waige of all employees.

