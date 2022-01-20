Agrani Bank donates bus to Jagannath University

Agrani Bank Limited officially handed over a bus to Jagannath University (JnU) on Thursday.

Mohammad Shams-Ul-Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank, handed over the key of the bus to Professor Dr Md Imdadul Hoque, vice-chancellor of Jagannath University, said a press release.

Professor Md Kamaluddin Ahmed, treasurer of JnU, Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director, Dr Md Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Md Ashek Elahi, and Md Fazle Khoda, general managers of Agrani Bank, also attended the programme.

Professor Dr Md Imdadul Hoque thanked Agrnai Bank Limited for the initiative.

Mohammad Shams-Ul-Islam urged JnU's students, teachers, officials, and employees to take advantage of the facilities that Agrani Bank offers.